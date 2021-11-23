MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a dog attack in Minneapolis.
Police say it happened at about 2:30 p.m., but they didn’t specify where it occurred. The dog and its owner were later tracked down by officers. The owner wasn’t arrested, but the dog is in quarantine at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.
The apparent victim, named Mike Karbo, later tweeted about the attack, sharing a graphic image of a severe gash on his forearm, and images of the dog and its owner.
Karbo says he and his fiancé were walking their dog in downtown Minneapolis near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge at the time of the attack.
“Two men released their pit bull on us unprovoked and attacked us,” Karbo said in the tweet. “I’ve had better days. Let’s catch these scum bags.”
Police say they’re determining if criminal charges should be filed in this case.
