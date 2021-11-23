MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the holiday season of giving, Minnesota’s largest city has been ranked the most generous city in the country.
A recent study from LawnStarter compared 130 of the biggest cities in the United States, with key indicators including philanthropic behavior, share of donors, number of homeless shelters, and “even the number of locals who converted their Little Free Library into a food sharing box for hungry neighbors.”READ MORE: Minneapolis Warns 5th Precinct Residents Of Aggravated Robberies
Minneapolis topped the list, just ahead of Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. St. Paul also fared well on the list, ranked No.7.
Minneapolis stood out when looking at individual generosity rank (No. 1) and was among the top 25 cities when looking at community generosity (No. 22). Additionally, Minneapolis and St. Paul were tied for the largest share of residents who volunteer.READ MORE: Nonprofit To Redevelop Bank Damaged During George Floyd Protests
Minneapolis also has the third-most amount of Free Little Library sharing boxes, according to the study.
Read more about the study, and its methodology, here.MORE NEWS: Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business
