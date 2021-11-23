MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities and a mix of sun and clouds across the state.
The wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler, with gusts around 30 mph blowing in the afternoon and early evening. It will stay breezy overnight.
Temperatures up north will be closer to average.
Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but the roads will be dry for any holiday travel you have planned.
Thanksgiving is going to be coldest day of the week, with temperatures only expected to reach the mid-20s.
Things will warm up slightly on Black Friday and stay mild through the weekend.