By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley News, Local TV, Pedestrian Killed

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck while walking in Fridley early Tuesday evening.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the truck, which was heading northbound on Old Central Avenue Northeast, struck the pedestrian at about 5:28 p.m. when the driver attempted to turn onto westbound 72nd Avenue Northeast.

The man was rushed to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was unharmed. Both weren’t identified by authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.