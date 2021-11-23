CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:St. Cloud Area School District, St. Cloud News, Substitute Teacher

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota (WCCO) — In response to a “critical labor shortage,” St. Cloud Area School District officials say they are increasing the wages of substitute teachers.

On Tuesday, the school district announced that the change is temporary and will be implemented for the remainder of the school year.

Daily substitute teachers will make $160 per day, which is up from $140 per day. Meanwhile, permanent daily subs or retirees will earn $200 per day, up from $150 per day.

Any member of the community who would like to work as a substitute teacher or substitute paraeducator is encouraged to contact Teachers on Call or go here.

The district is also hiring for all positions.