ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January.
TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison.
Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so they wouldn’t have to go through what he did.”
D’Zondria Wallace was two months pregnant when she was killed.
Her family told police that she and Keith had at one point been dating. A relative said Jones had previously broken into D’Zondria’s home and sexually assaulted her, and she had started dating someone else in early January.
There is a state domestic abuse hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.
