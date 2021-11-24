CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two unborn children died two months ago when their mother was shot in north Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue. Their mother was shot in the abdomen, and the bullet caused a uterine rupture.

RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis

While the mother was brought to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting, she appears to have survived.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.