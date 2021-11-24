FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Three adults were found dead inside a Fridley home Wednesday afternoon, with investigators finding no apparent signs of trauma.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased were found in a residence on the 5900 block of 7th Street Northeast just after 2 p.m.
Investigators say “there is no threat to the public.”
