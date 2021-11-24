ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A critical World Cup qualifier will be hosted by Allianz Field in St. Paul during one of Minnesota’s coldest months.
On Wednesday, Minnesota United and U.S. Soccer announced that the venue will host the U.S. men's national soccer team's game against Honduras on Feb. 2.
It’ll cap a three-game stretch of frigid games for the USMNT. On Jan. 27 USMNT will face El Salvador in Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio and will then play in an away match against Canada. Then, the team heads to St. Paul’s open air soccer stadium.
“World. Cup. Qualifier,” Minnesota United tweeted, announcing the news. “Yes, February 2 in Saint Paul.”
For some perspective on how cold it might be, the average high temperature for Feb. 2 in Minnesota is 24.6 degrees — and the low average temperature is 8 degrees.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘁.
USA vs. El Salvador
🗓 January 27
📍 @LowerFieldCbus
USA vs. Honduras
🗓 February 2
📍 @allianzfield
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 24, 2021
“As we have seen throughout the qualifying process so far, great stadiums and great atmospheres provide a huge advantage to our team,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We’ve had fantastic experiences in Columbus and the Twin Cities and look forward to continuing our World Cup Qualifying campaign in front of our fans.”
Due to high demand, U.S. Soccer will be using a weighted random draw for tickets. Information on that is here.
Allianz Field has become a national soccer destination, recently hosting Carli Lloyd's final home game for the U.S. women's national team.
