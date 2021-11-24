CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota are reminding residents of the dangers of going out early on icy lakes.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook, saying that several people have already gone out on Lake Irving.

Though those people reported the ice was 2 inches thick, the sheriff’s office says the ice should at least be 4 inches thick before people go out and walk on it.

Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

“We know people love fishing, but we hate ice water rescues,” the sheriff’s office wrote.