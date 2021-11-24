CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Originally published Nov. 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help identifying persons of interest in an animal cruelty case.

The Bloomington Police Department said in an update Wednesday that a dog was found in the city with “obvious injuries” to its face and body. The injured dog received care at a local veterinary clinic.

According to police, the investigation has determined that two people left the dog near a road in the area of 106th Street and Morgan Avenue. Police say they shot a BB gun at the dog and backed over the dog as they left the area.

Investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The person appears to be at a gas station and driving a black SUV. The person is wearing gray sneakers, gray sweatpants and a black jacket. The person has bright orange/red hair.

Police say the vehicle used during the animal cruelty incident was stolen, and was recovered in St. Paul.

The dog’s veterinarian care included eye removal surgery and procedures to remove the BB pellets from its right leg and other body areas.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call investigators at 952-563-4689.