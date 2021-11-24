Title: Booker/News Planning Editor
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
WCCO-TV is looking for an editorial Booker/News Planning Editor to coordinate and manage WCCO/CBSN Minnesota guest bookings. This role will be responsible for daily coverage, breaking news as well as long-term planning. Candidates must be local news lovers and understand the impact local media has on its backyard. Passion for Minnesota issues, news and culture is a must. The Booker/News Planning Editor must be knowledgeable on critical local issues and neighborhood newsmakers. They must be a good listener so that no one community is ignored or misrepresented. A diverse and robust rolodex is necessary.
This role will lead the booking of newsmakers and other guest requests for our slate of WCCO newscasts as well as digital programs on CBSN Minnesota and WCCO.com. The Booker/News Planning Editor is expected to collaborate effectively with our team of managers, anchors and producers to amplify content.
- Pitching segment ideas for guests that viewers will find compelling, unique and interesting.
- Conducting research and pre-interviews with guests, writing summary notes and questions, interview prep, monitor production for accuracy and impact, and follow up with guests.
- Booking guests for daily live-show deadlines.
- Working collaboratively and routinely with the managers and producers to streamline the booking process, prevent overlapping requests, and maximize audience reach.
- Support the creation and management of a centralized booking system and database.
- Consistently exhibit strong news judgement, maintain standards and practices guidelines, and forecast editorial direction.
- Support a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and a growth mindset.
- Proactively supporting a healthy newsroom culture with high performance and quality commitments.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- 5+ years of producing, reporting or desk experience in television news, production, or digital outlets.
- Deep network of connections with experts, newsmakers and their representatives.
- Experience in all areas of TV production, including familiarity with control room operations, booking, field producing.
- Ability to build and maintain strong professional relationships.
- Must possess strong news judgment.
- Demonstrate strong editorial judgment as well as the ability to multitask, prioritize projects, stay calm under pressure and respond constructively to feedback.
- Must be able to work in the Twin Cities metro.
