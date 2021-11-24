CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley News, Local TV, Pedestrian Killed

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck while walking in Fridley early Tuesday evening.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the truck, which was heading northbound on Old Central Avenue Northeast, struck the pedestrian at about 5:28 p.m. when the driver attempted to turn onto westbound 72nd Avenue Northeast.

The man was rushed to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Brian Robert Loyas, a 35-year-old from Fridley.

The truck driver was unharmed.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.