FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck while walking in Fridley early Tuesday evening.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the truck, which was heading northbound on Old Central Avenue Northeast, struck the pedestrian at about 5:28 p.m. when the driver attempted to turn onto westbound 72nd Avenue Northeast.
The man was rushed to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Brian Robert Loyas, a 35-year-old from Fridley.
The truck driver was unharmed.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail
- 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694
- ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate
- COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases