EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Edina are asking the public to be vigilant following a string of burglaries in the south metro suburb.
In a statement Wednesday, the city’s police department said it’s investigating several burglaries that happened between Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Indian Hills neighborhood, located on the city’s west side.
Lt. Brian Tholen says that the burglars targeted homes with open garage doors and unlocked vehicles in the driveway or street. The police department is asking residents to lock their cars and garage doors, park in well-lit areas, and never keep valuables in vehicles or leave cars running unattended. The public is also asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
Edina police have increased the number of officers patrolling neighborhoods so they can respond quickly to 911 calls, Tholen said.
Edina is located just south of Minneapolis, which has seen a surge in carjackings this year. According to Minneapolis police, the city has logged 540 carjackings so far — roughly five times the amount counted in 2019.
