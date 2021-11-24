MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After vaporizing the Packers defense for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Jefferson had eight catches in the game and was the leading receiver on either team. The Vikings won 34-31 on a walkoff field goal.
The 22-year-old Jefferson has not disappointed in the follow-up to a rookie campaign in which he had a record-setting 1,400 receiving yards.
Through 10 games this year, Jefferson has 63 catches for 944 yards and six touchdowns. He’s developed into the Vikings’ No. 1 target, and his yardage is good for fourth-most in the NFL.
RELATED: Following Victory Over Packers, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Surprises Super Fans While Traveling Home
Jefferson’s continuing to chase records in his sophomore season. He has 11 games of 100+ yards in his first two seasons, tied for second-most with Vikings legend Randy Moss and behind only Odell Beckham Jr. (15).
The Viking are 5-5 and in the middle of a crowded NFC playoff hunt. They take on the 49ers in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.
More On WCCO.com:
- Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail
- 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694
- ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate
- COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases