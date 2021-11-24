MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is only a day away, and people are picking up those last-minute staples for dinner. Many stores are going to remain closed for the holiday Thursday.
In past years, Target would have been open for part of Thanksgiving. But last year, Target stayed closed on the holiday to try to limit crowds in the pandemic. This year, the CEO said stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving permanently.READ MORE: List Of 2021 Restaurant Holiday Gift Card Deals In Minnesota
And that is the case for many stores. Kowalski’s will be closed tomorrow. Select Cub Foods stores will be open with reduced hours, but others are closed, so you have to check by location.
Most Hy-Vee stores will stay open but with reduced hours. On the other hand, stores like Costco, Aldi, and Target will be closed Thursday.READ MORE: Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?
“I have been in there the past couple of days and the parking lot was so full you couldn’t even park so a lot of people are doing last minute shopping,” Bloomington resident Earl Jex said.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is of course when shoppers hope to score those holiday deals.
Every person WCCO talked to said they would prefer that employees get to be home with their families on Thanksgiving and save Black Friday deals for the actual day Friday.MORE NEWS: Food Banks Need More Help Than Ever Feeding Families In Need This Holiday Season
