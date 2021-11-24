CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published on Nov. 23, 2021

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Five juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing police in a stolen car, and bringing traffic to a standstill on a metro freeway.

MnDOT traffic cameras began to capture a major presence of law enforcement in Maplewood just after 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 694, near the White Bear Avenue exit.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Twitter later in the evening, adding that the pursuit involved several agencies, and it went through Mahtomedi at one point.