By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday’s weather looks like it will be cooperative.

Aside from a slight chance of a few flurries, things look dry across the state.

Temperatures will be falling, though. The Twin Cities had already reached their high of 47 in the morning hours. By the afternoon, temperatures will drop to the low 40s.

Overnight, lows will dip way down, and Thanksgiving is going to be a cold one. A high of 26 is expected in the metro.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Black Friday, then warm a few degrees more over the weekend.