[UPDATE, Nov. 26: Police say the missing woman in the story below has been found safe.]
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.
She was last seen Monday at about 4 p.m. at her home near 90th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
She is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a scar over her left eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack with cats on it.
Police say she was seen on camera Monday near France Avenue South and Old Shakopee Road. She is considered a vulnerable adult and her family is concerned, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bloomington Police, or 911.