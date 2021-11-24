OAK GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a missing Oak Grove man.
Ryan Adam Erlandson, 35, was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 11 in a black Jeep Cherokee, with Minnesota license plates FCB 450. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says Erlandson “is not believed to be in danger.”
He stands 5-feet-10, weighs about 170 pounds, and has light-brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212, or 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail
- 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694
- ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate
- COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases