By WCCO-TV Staff
Oak Grove News

OAK GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a missing Oak Grove man.

Ryan Adam Erlandson, 35, was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 11 in a black Jeep Cherokee, with Minnesota license plates FCB 450. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says Erlandson “is not believed to be in danger.”

Ryan Erlandson (credit: Anoka Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He stands 5-feet-10, weighs about 170 pounds, and has light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212, or 911.