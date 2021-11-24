BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.
Rosaleia Garcia Shelton was last seen Monday at about 4 p.m. at her home near 90th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
She is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a scar over her left eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack with cats on it.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bloomington Police, or 911.
