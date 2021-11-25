CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Anoka Police Department says that 41-year-old Brandon Richart has been missing since Nov. 17. He was last seen in the north metro wearing a unique red and black jersey.

Richart is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a green Army tank tattooed on one of his arms.

Anyone with information on Richart’s whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County officials at 763-427-1212.

According to social media posts, there will be a search party for Richart on Saturday morning in Coon Rapids. For more information, click here.