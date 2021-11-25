CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis responded to a dumpster fire that spread to a building Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of East Franklin Avenue just before 5 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, and it only burned the building’s exterior, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

(credit: Minneapolis Fire Department)

The fire department said the fire also spread to a vehicle and a wooden fence.

The fire’s cause is being investigated.