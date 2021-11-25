Menu
For Some Minnesotans, Dropping Off Turkey Dinners For Those In Need Is A Thanksgiving Tradition
Volunteers with Open Arms of Minnesota spent Thursday morning packing made-from-scratch turkey dinners for Minnesotans with life-threatening illnesses. For many volunteers, it was a Thanksgiving tradition.
Minnesota Health Care Workers Reflect On Blessings While Working Thanksgiving Day: 'A Lot Of Our Patients Are Going To Be Alone'
While many Minnesotans enjoy the comfort of family and friends this Thanksgiving, Dr. Jess Boland and nurse Mikayla Reimers are caring for people they barley know.
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap
Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning.
Minnesota Weather: Dry Roads For Thanksgiving Travel
If you're traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday's weather looks like it will be cooperative.
Minnesota Weather: High Temps Near 50 In Twin Cities Tuesday
Tuesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities and a mix of sun and clouds across the state.
Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One
It'll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving.
MN Weather: Dusting Of Snow Expected Over Weekend, Thanksgiving Looks Chilly
Following blustery conditions and some flurries Thursday, Minnesota during the overnight hours experienced the coldest temperatures recorded this season. Here’s a look at what to expect in the coming week as we approach Thanksgiving.
Willis, Battle Lead Gophers Past Dolphins 55-44
Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night.
Edwards Leads Wolves To 5th Straight Win, 113-101 Over Heat
Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds and led Minnesota's 3-point barrage in the second half, as the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.
Wild Arrive Late Due To Traffic, Beat Devils 3-2 In Shootout
Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.
Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice As Metro Ski Areas Start To Reopen
"I like to say, you know, come out and carve the snow, and then you can carve your turkey,” said Afton Alps' Pam Hoye.
Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?
The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.
'Real World' Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To 'Butting Heads' In Reunion For 1993 Cast: 'Felt Like We Were Back In The '90s'
Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later hoping to settle their differences in 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'
Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football Matchups
CBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.
64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees: Taylor Swift And Kanye West Up For Album Of The Year
View the nominees for the '64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' on CBS and Paramount+.
Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London Fletcher
The Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.
Naseer Muttalif Says He Played 'Like There Was No Tomorrow' On 'Survivor 41'
Naseer Muttalif discusses his time in 'Survivor 41' and the shocking blindside that sent him to the jury.
How Can We Best Prevent & Treat Dry Skin?
"That's one of the most common things we see as dermatologists in the winter in Minnesota," Dr. Mohiba Tareen said. "People who come in with thick, dry skin, cracks and then infections that can sometimes even end them up in the hospital."
Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?
Whether stores are open or not on Thanksgiving to welcome in shoppers searching for deals, one consistent aspect of the holiday is that it's always on a Thursday.
Can Putting Up Holiday Decorations Make You Happier?
If the winter blues got you feeling down, getting into the holiday spirit could be the remedy.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Open Arms Minnesota
November 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm
To learn more about Open Arms Minnesota and donate to the organization, click
here.