MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild just announced their state-wide blind taste-test competition winners.

But only one could be named best in show, and that went to Bent Paddle Brewing for their Roasty Toasty Porter.

“It’s just amazing,” Bent Paddle co-founder Laura Mullen said. “I’m so happy that the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild puts on this awards showcase, because there’s so much amazing craft beer here in our state. We’re honored to bring the water of Lake Superior to everyone and showcase it in our beer, and to have won four awards, including Best in Show.”

Venn Brewing and Unmapped Brewing were the second- and third-place winners in the overall competition.

Check below for a full list of the winners.

——-

Best in Show

1st Place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Roasty Toasty Porter

2nd Place: Venn Brewing Company, Venn Pils

3rd Place: Unmapped Brewing Co., Tonka Lite

American Lagers

1st Place: Unmapped Brewing Co., Tonka Lite

2nd Place: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Tomm’s

3rd Place: Third Street Brewhouse, Minnesota Gold

German Pilsners

1st Place: Venn Brewing Company, Venn Pils

2nd Place: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Haha Pilsener

3rd Place: Indeed Brewing Company, Pils

Pale Lagers

1st Place: Talking Waters Brewing Co., Festbier

2nd Place: Giesenbräu Bier Co, Hildy’s Helles German Lager

3rd Place: Utepils Brewing Co, Helles

Amber Lagers

1st Place: Stormking Brewpub and Barbecue Llc, Stormking Oktoberfest

2nd Place: Clutch Brewing Company Llc, Noktoberfest

3rd Place: Sleepy Eye Brewing Co., Luebbert Lager

Dark Lagers

1st Place: Thesis Beer Project, Outfly

2nd Place: Canal Park Brewing Co., Herrnberger Dunkel

3rd Place: Shakopee Brew Hall, Hard Headed Dreamer

Czech Lagers

1st Place: Chapel Brewing, Dukes Pilsner

2nd Place: Lake Monster Brewing, Como Claw Pilsener

3rd Place: Talking Waters Brewing Co., Reality Czech

American Wheat & Cream Ales

1st Place: Forgotten Star Brewing Company, North Star Cream Ale

2nd Place: Ursa Minor Brewing, Constellation Cream

3rd Place: Pantown Brewing Company, The Classic Cream Ale

American Pale Ales

1st Place: Three Twenty Brewing Co., Diddy Pale Ale

2nd Place: Day Block Brewing Company, Citra Pale Ale

3rd Place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Pay It Forward Pale Ale

American Blonde & Amber Ales

1st Place: Excelsior Brewing Co, Big Island Blond

2nd Place: Stormking Brewpub and Barbecue Llc, River Pig Red Ale

3rd Place: Fulton Brewing, The Lonely Blonde

American IPAs

1st Place: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, Code 3

2nd Place: Unmapped Brewing Co., No Trace

3rd Place: Fulton Brewing, Fulton 300 Mosaic IPA

New England IPAs

1st Place: Ltd Brewing Co., Creative Haze

2nd Place: Luce Line Brewing, Foggy Bottom

3rd Place: Eastlake Craft Brewery, Got Dang!

Double & Specialty IPAs

1st Place: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Sessionista

2nd Place: Lupulin Brewing Company, Blissful Ignorance

3rd Place: Venn Brewing Company, Chronicopia

Belgian & Monastic Ales

1st Place: Canal Park Brewing Co., Lone Trekker

2nd Place: Blacklist Brewing Co., Or de Belgique

3rd Place: Unmapped Brewing Co., Quadruplication

English Bitter, Irish & Scottish Ales

1st Place: Torg Brewery, Kilted Yoga

2nd Place: Ursa Minor Brewing, Equanimity

3rd Place: Little Thistle Brewing Co, Brave Woman

German Ales

1st Place: Torg Brewery, Libidinous

2nd Place: Utepils Brewing Co, Alt 1848

3rd Place: Take 16 Brewing, Country Mile Kölsch

Strong Ales

1st Place: Jack Pine Brewery, Big Buck Barleywine

2nd Place: 10k Brewing Llc, Wee-Heavy

3rd Place: Pryes Brewing Company, 2021 Lost Moon

Brown Ales & Porters

1st Place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Roasty Toasty Porter

2nd Place: Bald Man Brewing, Tupelo Honey Brown Ale

3rd Place: Omni Brewing Company, Shanty Town

Stouts

1st Place: Ltd Brewing Co., Nightmare

2nd Place: Pantown Brewing Company, Drop Forge Milk Stout

3rd Place: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Breakfast For Supper

Imperial Stouts & Baltic Porters

1st Place: Forgotten Star Brewing Company, Dark Skies

2nd Place: Lift Bridge Brewery, Barrel Aged Silhouette Imperial Stout

3rd Place: Warrior Brewing Company, Barbarian

American Wild Ales

1st Place: Locale Brewing Company, Sibling

2nd Place: Locale Brewing Company, Aromaticity

3rd Place: Revelation Ale Works, Deviation:02

Sour & Funky Ales

1st Place: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Acid Factory Gose

2nd Place: Pryes Brewing Company, Royal Raspberry Sour

3rd Place: Barrel Theory Beer Company, Simply Ravishing

Wood Beers

1st Place: Lupulin Brewing Company, Barrel God Cuvée – 2020/2021 Blend

2nd Place: Giesenbräu Bier Co, Nova Praha Med Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

3rd Place: Pryes Brewing Company, 2021 Barrel Aged Lost Moon

Fruit Beers

1st Place: Lift Bridge Brewery, Mango Blonde

2nd Place: Lake Monster Brewing, Purple Rain

3rd Place: Inbound Brewco, Jam Bam

Spice, Herb, & Vegetable Beers

1st Place: Excelsior Brewing Co, Spresso Milk Stout

2nd Place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Cold Press Black Ale

3rd Place: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, Dry Bean Coffee Blonde Ale

Specialty Fruit & Spice Beers

1st Place: Bauhaus Brew Labs, Guavatron

2nd Place: Bad Weather Brewing Company, Due Date 5

3rd Place: Venn Brewing Company, Lunarising

Experimental & Specialty Beers

1st Place: Modist Brewing Company, False Pattern

2nd Place: Indeed Brewing Company, Mexican Honey Imperial Lager

3rd Place: Inbound Brewco, Mn Rice