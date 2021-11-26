MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating a fatal crash Thanksgiving night in the southeast metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday evening on southbound Highway 61 near the Highway 95 interchange in Cottage Grove. The southbound lanes of Highway 61 were closed as crews worked the scene.
Early Friday, authorities identified the victim in the crash as 51-year-old Jessica Jackson, of Woodbury. She was struck broadside as she tried to turn onto Highway 61.
The driver of the other car was a 19-year-old from Eagan, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials report alcohol was not a factor in the crash.