Gophers Lean On Tanner Morgan Against Surging Wisconsin BadgersWisconsin will be in town with Paul Bunyan's Axe, that hallowed trophy that Morgan and many of his teammates touched and treasured three years ago but has since been returned to its more familiar habitat with the Badgers.

West Central Area-Ashby To Play For 1st State Football ChampionshipWest Central Area-Ashby will play for their first state championship ever Friday when they meet up with Chatfield at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's been a season full of tight games for the Knights, none closer than their semifinal contest.

Timberwolves Co-Owner Marc Lore Going 'All In' On Franchise's Next EraNorman Seawright III got to spend some time recently with Marc Lore, one of the co-owners of the Timberwolves and the Lynx. While he's best known as an entrepreneur, he's diving into basketball and dedicated to elevating the organization and fan experience.

Willis, Battle Lead Gophers Past Dolphins 55-44Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night.