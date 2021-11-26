CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points ,and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked 3-point defense. The Timberwolves had held their opponents to 30.1% shooting from 3-point range entering the game.

The Hornets improved to 7-2 at home.

Charlotte took a 68-58 lead into halftime behind 15 points from Oubre and nine assists from Ball, including a full-court baseball pass to Bridges as he falling out of bounds.

Charlotte broke open the game late in the third quarter behind the left-hand shooting Oubre, who made four 3-pointers in the final 3:58 of the quarter to push the lead to 19. Minnesota could never make a run in the fourth quarter and coach Chris Finch yanked his starters with about six minutes to play with his team down 20.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Patrick Beverly (left adductor strain) did not play. … Shot just 31.4% from 3-point range.

Hornets: C Mason Plumlee (calf) did not play. … First-round draft pick Kai Jones scored his first NBA points on a late dunk. … P.J. Washington had 17 points in his second game back from an injury.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Hornets: Open four-game trip at Houston on Saturday night.

