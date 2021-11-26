After Being Taken To Mental Health Facility, Everson Griffen Placed On Reserve ListThe Minnesota Vikings placed Everson Griffen on reserve Friday following an incident earlier this week where police responded to his home and the defensive end was taken to a mental health facility.

Vikings, 49ers Both On NFC Upswings Going Into Sunday's GameSan Francisco (5-5) had lost five of six games before the recent turnaround that featured convincing wins over the Rams and Jacksonville. Minnesota (5-5) had lost back-to-back nail-biters to Dallas and Baltimore before responding with wins over the Chargers and Green Bay.

Gophers Lean On Tanner Morgan Against Surging Wisconsin BadgersWisconsin will be in town with Paul Bunyan's Axe, that hallowed trophy that Morgan and many of his teammates touched and treasured three years ago but has since been returned to its more familiar habitat with the Badgers.

West Central Area-Ashby To Play For 1st State Football ChampionshipWest Central Area-Ashby will play for their first state championship ever Friday when they meet up with Chatfield at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's been a season full of tight games for the Knights, none closer than their semifinal contest.