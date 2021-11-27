OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities say that two people were killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Thursday evening.
The crash happened along Highway 210, east of White Pine Drive near Oak Lawn Township at about 6:20 p.m.
According to investigators, one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
The two people inside the vehicle that crossed over were killed in the crash. They were identified as 19-year-old Katrina Rose Lipp from Brainerd, and 21-year-old Tiffanie Amber Rivera from Blackduck.
The State Patrol says that the crash appears to have involved persons unbelted.
The two in the other vehicle struck by the first one received non-life threatening injuries.