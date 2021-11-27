MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffers life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m.
Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on I-94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels.
The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are investing the incident.
