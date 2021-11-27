CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Clay Coyote is about an hour away from the Twin Cities’ western suburbs. Here are some recipes they shared with WCCO Saturday Morning:

Skilled Apple Crisp

  • Process:
    • Topping: Mix up oats, flour, sugar and sauté in a little butter until sugar starts to melt. Set aside.
    • Apples: In the same skillet add a little more butter, add in apples coated in cinnamon and sugar, sauté until soft, put topping back on and serve warm right out of the skillt. Add a little cinnamon or vanilla ice cream.
  • Ingredients:
    • Topping
      • 1 cup oats
      • 1/2 cup brown sugar
      • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
      • 1 Tablespoon butter
    • Filling
      • 4-6 apples, sliced
      • 1/8 cup sugar
      • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
      • 1 Tablespoon butter

Grill Stone Fruit Shortcake

  • Process: Toss everything all together in the grill basket, cook for 8 minutes, tossing once at the half-way mark. Serve hot.
  • Ingredients
    • 3-4 peaches
    • 3-4 plums
    • Spray oil
    • For serving: angel food cake or a homemade biscuit with whipped cream, or skip the carbs and just top with a little ice cream (cinnamon or vanilla).