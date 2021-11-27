Clay Coyote is about an hour away from the Twin Cities’ western suburbs. Here are some recipes they shared with WCCO Saturday Morning:
Skilled Apple Crisp
- Process:
- Topping: Mix up oats, flour, sugar and sauté in a little butter until sugar starts to melt. Set aside.
- Apples: In the same skillet add a little more butter, add in apples coated in cinnamon and sugar, sauté until soft, put topping back on and serve warm right out of the skillt. Add a little cinnamon or vanilla ice cream.
- Ingredients:
- Topping
- 1 cup oats
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Filling
- 4-6 apples, sliced
- 1/8 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Topping
Grill Stone Fruit Shortcake
- Process: Toss everything all together in the grill basket, cook for 8 minutes, tossing once at the half-way mark. Serve hot.
- Ingredients
- 3-4 peaches
- 3-4 plums
- Spray oil
- For serving: angel food cake or a homemade biscuit with whipped cream, or skip the carbs and just top with a little ice cream (cinnamon or vanilla).
