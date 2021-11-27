MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving.
A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day.
North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground.
WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to Alexandria. “But again the roads at this point, with some chemicals on it and this precipitation so light means I’m not so concerned about main road travel,” he said.
Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, there is a chance for snow, especially in northern Minnesota. Areas near Bemidji, Grand Rapids and Walker could see a quick coating up to an inch of snow. The metro could see some too, though it looks like it won’t accumulate.
The upcoming week is quite warm for this time of year; Wednesday could see temperatures nearing 50 degrees.
