MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The remains of Ashley Carlson, the missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen east of Hinckley in September, were recovered Saturday near Lake Lena.
According to a news release, Carlson's remains were found near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band's Reservation. Lake Lena is 25 miles east of Hinckley.
The cause of death is to be determined.
“This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” said Krista Struck, Ashley’s mother.
Applied Professional Services, a Duluth-based investigation firm, received more than 70 calls to its 24-hour tip line, said the release.
They said many of which were useful in helping locate Carlson.
