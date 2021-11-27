ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Thanksgiving weekend is typically the busiest time of the year for tree farms and lots across Minnesota, but it may cost shoppers a bit more this year for a tree.

The perfect tree comes in all shapes and sizes at B&J Evergreen’s lot in St. Louis Park.

“There’s so many good options, so if you can find the one that works best for your home and family, it’s just fun!” shopper Kristi Lutz said.

“They are a little spendy this year, but I expected it,” shopper Jill Nafstad said.

Industry experts say consumers should expect to pay 10 to 20% more for real and artificial trees this year, compared to last, due to supply issues.

“To water our trees the price went up along with shipping and other costs so we did have to raise prices, but we tried to keep them as low as we possibly can, we want to make everyone happy,” Cristina O’Reilly with B&J Evergreen said.

O’Reilly’s family has operated the lot for 30 years. On top of increased production costs, droughts impacted the farms in Princeton and Clear Lake.

“All of our trees that have sustainable roots already in the ground lasted completely, they are good and heavy. They are pretty, and then we will just have to plant more next year, which is not a problem,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly is confident they will have enough trees this year, but recommends buying early if shoppers have a specific size or tree in mind.