Latest News
Supply And Drought Issues Impacting Christmas Tree Prices
Thanksgiving weekend is typically the busiest time of the year for tree farms and lots across Minnesota, but it may cost shoppers a bit more this year for the tree.
TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving
The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year's Thanksgiving travel rush.
Live WCCO Video
Minnesota Reclaims Axe In 23-13 Win Against Wisconsin
Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown, leading Minnesota on three scoring drives after halftime to surge past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13, take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the Big Ten West Division title Saturday.
Sophie's Squad Raising Mental Health Awareness For Youth Athletes In Minnesota
A nonprofit is raising mental health awareness for youth athletes here in Minnesota, inspired by a young hockey player gone too soon.
Hornets Blister Timberwolves From Long Range, 133-115
Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night.
Minnesota Wild Celebrates Native American Heritage Day With Special Jerseys
When the Minnesota Wild warmed up on the ice Friday, they traded their green for something blue: a special jersey to celebrate Minnesota’s Indigenous communities.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?
The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.
'Real World' Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To 'Butting Heads' In Reunion For 1993 Cast: 'Felt Like We Were Back In The '90s'
Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later hoping to settle their differences in 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'
Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football Matchups
CBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.
64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees: Taylor Swift And Kanye West Up For Album Of The Year
View the nominees for the '64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' on CBS and Paramount+.
Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London Fletcher
The Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.
Naseer Muttalif Says He Played 'Like There Was No Tomorrow' On 'Survivor 41'
Naseer Muttalif discusses his time in 'Survivor 41' and the shocking blindside that sent him to the jury.
Good Question
How Can We Best Prevent & Treat Dry Skin?
"That's one of the most common things we see as dermatologists in the winter in Minnesota," Dr. Mohiba Tareen said. "People who come in with thick, dry skin, cracks and then infections that can sometimes even end them up in the hospital."
Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?
Whether stores are open or not on Thanksgiving to welcome in shoppers searching for deals, one consistent aspect of the holiday is that it's always on a Thursday.
Can Putting Up Holiday Decorations Make You Happier?
If the winter blues got you feeling down, getting into the holiday spirit could be the remedy.
USA Love List
By
WCCO-TV Staff
November 27, 2021 at 10:00 pm
To learn more about USA Love List,
click here.
