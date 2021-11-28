CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins and Byron Buxton have reportedly agreed on a massive contract extension.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it’s a seven-year, $100 million extension for the oft-injured, but electric, centerfielder.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause, MVP bonuses and incentive money based on plate appearances, according to Rosenthal.

Buxton has yet to play a full season in his seven years with the Twins, but when healthy, he’s flashed MVP-like ability both in the outfield and at the plate.

In 61 games last season, Buxton hit 19 home runs with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.005.