BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – A vulnerable 21-year-old was reported missing more than a week ago in Brooklyn Park.
Conner Rhoades was last seen Nov. 19, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. A family member may have had contact with him Nov. 24, police said.
The group Minnesota United said Rhoades is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with black or brown curly hair and facial hair. He has blue eyes and two tattoos – a rooster on his right shoulder and a gun on his right calf.
He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded jacket, grey tennis shoes and possible a baseball hat with floral pattern.
Anyone with information about Rhoades is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.