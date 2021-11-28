MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lynx forward Napheesa Collier announced Sunday she’s expecting her first child.
Collier said on Instagram she and her fiancé will welcome a baby girl in May. The team also put out a statement Sunday afternoon.
“I am very excited to start a family with my fiancé Alex,” Collier said. “Having a child is truly a beautiful journey and I am grateful to have the support of our families, friends and the Lynx as I begin this special chapter of motherhood.”
“On behalf of Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share our heartfelt congratulations to Napheesa, Alex and their families,” head coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We are eager to support Phee through this exciting journey and look forward to welcoming the newest addition to our Lynx family.”
The Lynx took Collier sixth overall in the 2019 draft. She was the 2019 Rookie of the Year and has been named an All-Star twice in three seasons. For her career, she’s averaged 14.9 points a game.