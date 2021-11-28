MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are in for a nice day Sunday, and a mild week ahead.
In the Twin Cities, the high will be 36 degrees, just about average. It’ll be a few degrees cooler up north, and southern Minnesota will see temperatures in the mid-40s.
Overnight, snow showers will move into the state, hitting northwestern Minnesota first, right around midnight. Those showers will make their way to the Twin Cities, but will likely have little or no impact on the morning commute. WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said that if anything does fall, it will likely melt on contact due to above freezing temperatures.
Most places up north will see less than an inch of accumulation, with some spots seeing an inch to an inch and a half. The snow will be mostly done by 9 a.m. Monday, though the Arrowhead may still see some flakes around that time.
Monday will see temperatures jump to nearly 50 in the Twin Cities, though it’ll feel cooler due to the breeze. Parts of southern Minnesota could approach 60 degrees on Monday.