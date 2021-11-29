MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a car thief stole a vehicle with an infant inside in the Powderhorn neighborhood Monday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3200 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say a mother left her vehicle running, with her sleeping 1-year-old child inside, while she ran into a store.
The mother told police she saw someone get into her vehicle and take off as she was leaving the store.
Police found the vehicle about 11 minutes later, one block east from where it was taken. It was still running, and the child was still inside in their car seat, unharmed.
Officers are still searching for the thief.