MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday evening after being struck by a light rail train in south Minneapolis.
Metro Transit said the collision between the cyclist and the Blue Line train happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street East.
Emergency crews found the man conscious and breathing. An ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
Preliminary information suggests at all lights and warning devices were operational at the time of the crash, Metro Transit says.