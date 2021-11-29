MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center City Council is expected to vote Monday night on reallocating more than a million dollars from the police budget to non-police roles.
According to the proposed resolution, $1.2 million currently allocated to “unfilled positions” in the police budget would instead go to implementing the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act. Most of the money would go toward establishing a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.
The union representing Brooklyn Center police is urging city council members to vote no, saying fewer police could lead to higher crime.
Other proposals by the city council would send social workers along with officers to mental health calls, and use unarmed officers to handle minor traffic offenses.
The council will also vote Monday on an ordinance that would set a curfew on the day the verdict in Kim Potter‘s trial is read. Potter, an ex-Brooklyn Center police officer, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Potter, who is white, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright, who was Black, but accidentally grabbed her gun instead.
Jury selection in Potter’s trial begins Tuesday.