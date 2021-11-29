MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will undergo an MRI Monday after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Mike Zimmer said.

When asked about Cook’s status after the game, Zimmer said, “I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything yet.”

Cook was carted off the field in the third quarter after being tackled behind the line and fumbling on first down. He was down for several minutes and appeared to grab the right side of his chest before leaving.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cook dislocated his shoulder, and the MRI will determine if there is any damage to his labrum. Rapoport also reported Cook has already been playing with a torn labrum on his left side.

Note: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is already playing with a torn labrum on one side, source said. He’ll have tests today to see if he tore the other side. https://t.co/DSTM6LuiMg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Cook missed two games earlier this year and has yet to play a full season with the Vikings. In nine games this season, he’s totaled 734 yards on the ground, 202 yards in the passing game and four touchdowns.

Should Cook miss any time, backup Alexander Mattison would slide into the starting position. In relief duty when Cook was injured against the Seahawks and Lions, Mattison tallied 324 total yards.

Rookie running back Kene Nwangwu, who has two kickoff return touchdowns this season, could also see more action on offense if Cook is out.

“I think there’s a chance that he may end up getting some more playing time,” Zimmer said. “He’s done a nice job in a couple of these situations returning the ball.”

The Vikings (5-6) head to Detroit on Sunday to take on the Lions (0-10-1).