ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a 4-year-old girl Monday in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Officers were called to the intersection of Forest and Margaret streets at about 4 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run. They arrived to find the girl, who suffered an injury to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital.
Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was either a truck or an SUV. No arrests have been made yet in this case, according to police, and the girl’s condition hasn’t been released.