MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old from Delano has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of criminal vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this year.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Jack Blaschke was sentenced to 48 months for the April 28, 2021 incident that ended with the death of 65-year-old Greg Schneider and a dog belonging to him and his fiancee.
Blaschke was accused of drag racing along the 45-mile-per-hour County Road 24 in Plymouth prior to the crash.
Schneider died as a result of internal injuries sustained in the crash.
Investigators reported that Blaschke initiated a drag race that evening, reaching speeds of over 70 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. He admitted to police that after the crash he returned to a friend’s house instead of his home.
“He took everything that night. He took my future husband, he took my soulmate. Greg and I were soulmates,” fiancee Kary Sweeney said.
The couple’s black lab was 18 months old. Schneider surprised Sweeney with the puppy just after they moved in together.
The sentence of 48 months was reached after prosecutors argued for 57 months and the defense argued for 41 months.