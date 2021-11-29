Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Precipitation returned to parts of Minnesota overnight ahead of a predominately dry and mild week.
Northern Minnesota was still seeing light flurries Monday morning. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the Arrowhead could possibly see snow totals between 1.5 inches and 3 inches, with the most accumulation north of Duluth.
Very light rain was falling in southern Minnesota in the early morning hours, but Meteorologist Katie Steiner said it would dissipate quickly.
Temperatures will rocket into the low 50s for much of the state Monday, with parts of southern Minnesota nearing 60. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 30s for the rest of the work week. For perspective, the average high this time of year is 35 degrees. There is also another possible shot of precipitation late Tuesday.