The Minnesota Wild says that Mikko Koivu's jersey is going to be retired, marking a first in franchise history.

The jersey will be retired at a pre-game ceremony Saturday, March 13.

No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild,” Wild general manger Bill Guerin said. “He was a fiery competitor and a fantastic captain both on and off the ice. Mikko is the franchise leader in so many categories, but the impact he made in our community and the connections he made with Wild fans, will live on forever.”

Koivu announced his retirement from the NHL in February. He played 15 years for the Wild.

The Wild drafted Koivu sixth overall in the 2001 NHL draft and he logged his first NHL minutes in 2005. He was named captain in 2008 and held on to that role until he left the team in 2020.

Koivu is the Wild’s all-time leader in games played, assists and points.

“We are extremely excited to announce that Mikko Koivu will be the first player in team history to have his jersey retired,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold. “Mikko did so many great things for our organization on the ice and in our community during his 15-year career here. He truly deserves this honor.”