By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Corcoran News, Corcoran Police, Local TV

CORCORAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man’s body was discovered in a ditch early Tuesday morning in the northwest metro.

Corcoran police say someone spotted the body at the intersection of County Road 116 and Larkin Road.

First responders soon arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. A bicycle was found near him.

Foul play isn’t suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.