By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Foo Fighters, Huntington Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours after announcing Huntington Bank Stadium as a stop on their upcoming tour, Foo Fighters say they’re looking for another venue.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said.

The tour kicks off in May and was set to hit Minneapolis Aug. 3. Tickets were to be on offer for the general public Dec. 3.

Foo Fighters last came to Minnesota in 2018, when they played the Xcel Energy Center on their Concrete and Gold tour.